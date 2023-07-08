Warning: Attempt to read property "child" on null in /home/impactoc/public_html/wp-content/themes/jnews/class/ContentTag.php on line 45
Síntesis
Argentina 3: Luciano De Cecco (-), Bruno Lima (14), Luciano Vicentin (8), Luciano Palonsky (13), Agustín Loser (15), Nicolás Zerba (14) Líbero: Santiago Danani. Ingresaron: Matías Sánchez (1), Pablo Kukartsev (14), Jan Martinez (10), Manuel Armoa Morel (1). DT: Marcelo Méndez
Estados Unidos 2: Micah Christenson (1) Matthew Anderson (19), Torey Defalco (25), Thomas Jaeschke (18), Maxwell Holt (13), Jeffrey Jendryk II (1) Líbero: Erik Shoji. Ingresaron: Kyle Russel (-), David Smith (8), Micah Ma´a (-) DT: John Speraw
