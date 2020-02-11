Dallas: Una bailarina de caño cayó al vacío, se fracturó la mandíbula y siguió con su performance
Una bailarina estaba realizando su performance de «pole dance» en la parte más alta del caño, cuando de repente perdió el equilibrio y cayó al vació golpeándose fuertemente contra el escenario.
En el video se ve cómo la bailarina, identificada como Sky, sigue bailando a pesar del impacto que le provocó provocó una fractura en la mandíbula, dientes astillados y un esguince de tobillo.
El accidente ocurrió este fin de semana en XTC Cabaret, un local ubicado en Dallas, Estados Unidos. Como sus empleadores no le cubren los gastos médicos, una compañera de Sky inició una campaña a través de las redes sociales para recaudar fondos y costear la atención médica de la bailarina.
Today has been a very long day. My surgery went well. My jaw is currently wired shut so please refrain from calling me as of right now and bare with me on replies because my phone hasn’t stopped blowing up. Everyone’s love & kind words have not gone unnoticed whatsoever and it means so much to me that all of you have blessed me and uplifted me in so many ways. I am overwhelmed in the best way by all the support. I was really nervous as this all started blowing up because people are cruel and this is a very sensitive time for me. But I never imagined so many people would stand behind me in a situation like this and that has outweighed all the negativity by far. I am beyond grateful for you all. I am in a tremendous amount of pain but i am ready for this road to recovery so I can get back to my life. I will continue to update everyone over the course of my recovery but thank you once again for EVERYTHING 🙏🏽
Debido a la rápida viralización de las imágenes y la ayuda de los usuarios, Sky publicó un mensaje en su Instagram en el que agradece la ayuda y cuenta cómo se encuentra ahora: «Me rompí la mandíbula y tengo que someterme a una cirugía. También me rompí algunos dientes y me torcí el tobillo. Me dieron algunos puntos»,detalló.
