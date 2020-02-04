CastexDeportes

Hay fixture en la Pampeana y fecha clásica con Ferro y Alvear FBC; el bohemio arranca visitando al rojo de Pico, en el «Roberto Petit de Meurville»

Editorial Hace 2 mins
1 1 minuto de lectura

Con fecha definida, la Liga Pampeana de Fútbol para la Primera División dará inicio el 1 de marzo.

FIXTURE LIGA PAMPEANA 2020

Primera fecha

Ferro – Alvear Fútbol
Racing – Cultura Integral.
Independiente -Estudiantil
Ferro de Alvear – Spotivo Realicó.
Matienzo – All Boys.
Juventud Regional – Costa Brava.

Segunda fecha

Costa Brava – Racing
Ferro de Pico – Ferro de Alvear
Alvear Fútbol – Juventud Regional
Cultura Integral – Independiente
Estudiantil – Matienzo
All Boys – Sportivo Realicó

Tercera fecha

Racing – Alvear Fútbol
Ferro de Alvear – All Boys
Sportivo Realicó – Estudiantil
Matienzo – Cultura Integral
Juventud Regional – Ferro de Pico
Independiente – Costa Brava

Cuarta fecha

Ferro de Pico – Racing
Juventud Regional – Ferro de Alvear
Alvear Fútbol – Independiente
Costa Brava – Matienzo
Cultura Integral – Sportivo Realicó
Estudiantil – All Boys

Quinta fecha

Racing – Juventud Regional
Ferro de Alvear – Estudiantil
All Boys – Cultura Integral
Sportivo Realicó – Costa Brava
Matienzo – Alvear Fútbol
Independiente – Ferro de Pico.

Sexta fecha

Racing – Ferro de Alvear
Juventud Regional – Independiente
Ferro de Pico – Matienzo
Alvear Fútbol – Sportivo Realicó
Costa Brava – All Boys
Cultura Integral – Estudiantil

Séptima fecha

Independiente – Racing
Ferro de Alvear – Cultura Integral
Estudiantil – Costa Brava
All Boys – Alvear Fútbol
Sportivo Realicó – Ferro de Pico.
Matienzo – Juventud Regional.

Octava fecha

Racing – Matienzo
Independiente – Ferro de Alvear
Juventud Regional – Sportivo Realicó
Ferro de Pico – All Boys
Alvear Fútbol – Estudiantil
Costa Brava – Cultura Integral

Novena fecha

Sportivo Realicó – Racing
Ferro de Alvear – Costa Brava
Cultura Integral – Alvear Fútbol
Estudiantil – Ferro de Pico
All Boys – Juventud Regional
Matienzo – Independiente

Décima fecha

Racing – All Boys
Matienzo – Ferro de Alvear
Independiente – Sportivo Realicó
Juventud Regional – Estudiantil
Ferro de Pico – Cultura Integral
Alvear Fútbol – Costa Brava.

Undécima fecha

Estudiantil – Racing
Ferro de Alvear – Alvear Fútbol
Costa Brava – Ferro de Pico
Cultura Integral – Juventud Regional
All Boys – Independiente
Sportivo Realicó – Matienzo

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foto y fuente: depormaniacos

Deja tu comentario!

© Copyright 2020, Todos los derechos reservados  |  Contacto 2334-407911
Botón volver arriba
Cerrar